October 25: Holiday for Schools or Not?

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru causes great trouble as the city is getting choked, and it is difficult for people to move around. Schools will remain closed today, 25 October, due to heavy rain, the government announces. It's a sombre time, and the District Collector can declare holidays for schools today, the 25th of October, to keep the students safe.

The situation has taken such a grave turn that commuters are risking their lives to commute in the torrential rain, and the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the next 48 hours, which may aggravate the situation further. Parents and students will get confirmation from their respective schools about school holidays, but still, an official word from the District Collector is awaited.

Other states, particularly Odisha and West Bengal, are affected by the same severe cyclonic storm "DANA". The coasts of these states have been issued a cyclone warning. The cyclone is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island from the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in the north coastal districts with wind speeds of 30-40 km per hour. Isolated places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema are likely to have thunderstorms along with lightning. Though the government has not given any official announcement on tomorrow, October 25 holiday, parents can expect a holiday if there are heavy rains.

