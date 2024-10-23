Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 22nd Oct Highlights,Prithvi and Vishnu's Breakup

Bigg Boss 8 Day 51 Highlights: Nominations and Breakups

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 was filled with drama and surprises. The nominations for this week saw some unexpected names, and a breakup that left everyone shocked.

Nominations

This week's nominations saw seven contestants in the danger zone. They are:

Nikhil

Vishnupriya

Prithvi

Mehboob

Preerana

Hariteja

Nayani

Vishnupriya and Prithvi's Breakup

The episode also saw the end of Vishnupriya and Prithvi's budding romance. The two had been showing signs of affection, but it seems like it was all just a game plan.

Prithvi Clarifies

Later in the night, Prithvi had a conversation with Yashmi and Preerana, where he clarified that he never had any romantic feelings for Vishnupriya. He stated that they were just friends.

Nominations Process

The nominations process was filled with drama, with contestants taking digs at each other. Teja started the process by nominating Vishnupriya and Prithvi.

Mehboob nominated Hariteja and Nayan, while Preerana nominated Vishnupriya and Prithvi.

Gangavva's Nominations

Gangavva nominated Nikhil and Vishnupriya, stating that they were not playing the game well.

Avinash Saves Hariteja

Avinash used his shield to save Hariteja from nominations. However, two contestants nominated her, resulting in a loss of Rs. 1 lakh from the prize money.

Bigg Boss Announces Twist

Bigg Boss announced that one contestant can be saved from nominations. Mega Chief Guest Gautham saved Hariteja.

Day 51 Ends with Drama

The episode ended with Prithvi and Vishnupriya's breakup and contestants gearing up for the next day's challenges.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 8.

