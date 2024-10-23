Kavya Breaks Silence on Nikhil's Bigg Boss Game

Kavya, the ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Nikhil, has finally spoken out about his game in the reality show. In a recent interview at the Parivar Awards function, Kavya shared her thoughts on Nikhil's performance.

"He's Playing Well, But Something's Missing"

When asked if she's watching Bigg Boss, Kavya replied, "Yes, I'm watching it. Nikhil is playing very well. He's strong, just like he always is in events and games outside. But somewhere, something's missing. It feels like he's not being himself."

Kavya's statement has sparked interest among fans, who are eagerly following Nikhil's journey in the show. Some have interpreted her comments as a hint that Nikhil is not being genuine in his gameplay.

Fans React

Nikhil and Kavya's breakup was a shock to their fans, who had been rooting for the couple. After Kavya's interview, fans took to social media to express their thoughts.

Some fans felt that Kavya's comments were genuine and that she truly cares for Nikhil's well-being. Others speculated that her interview was staged to influence public opinion before Sonia's elimination.

Nikhil's Gameplay

Nikhil has been one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu, winning multiple challenges and becoming captain three times. However, his game has been criticized by some, including host Nagarjuna, who felt that Nikhil's strategy was flawed.

Kavya's comments have added fuel to the debate, with fans discussing whether Nikhil's gameplay is genuine or not.

Will Nikhil Take Kavya's Advice?

Only time will tell if Nikhil will take Kavya's advice and change his gameplay. Meanwhile, fans continue to support their favorite contestant, hoping he will emerge victorious.



