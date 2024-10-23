Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gangavva's Prank Scares Housemates

Bigg Boss Telugu: Mysterious Midnight Screams Send Housemates into Panic

The Bigg Boss Telugu house has witnessed yet another dramatic turn of events. In the eighth week of the reality show, contestants were left shaken after hearing mysterious screams at midnight.

The incident occurred after Gangavva's eerie screams sent the housemates into a frenzy. Thinking it was a ghost, the contestants rushed out of their rooms, only to discover it was a prank orchestrated by Gangavva, Tasty Teja, and Mukku Avinash.

The trio's plan was to create a spooky atmosphere, leaving the other contestants terrified. Rohini and Hariteja were seen discussing their inability to sleep after the incident.

This week, six contestants - Nikhil, Preethi, Prithvi, Vishnupriya, Mehaboob, and Nayani Pavani - are nominated for elimination.

The latest promo reveals the shocking twist, leaving viewers curious about what's to come in the upcoming episode.

