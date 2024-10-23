Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Bigg Boss opens the gates for avinash

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Avinash's Shocking Exit Plan Foiled by Housemates

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 reveals a hilarious sequence of events where Avinash pretends to leave the house, only to be stopped by his fellow contestants.

Vishnupriya's Sarcasm Sparks Laughter

The episode begins with Vishnupriya making a witty comment about Prithviraj's gold chain, leaving everyone in splits. Prithvi's response is met with another sarcastic remark from Vishnupriya, prompting Avinash to jokingly announce his exit from the house.

Bigg Boss Opens the Door

To everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss opens the door, and Avinash is stopped by the housemates, who tease him about his decision. The scene turns into a comedic free-for-all, with contestants laughing and joking around.

Avinash Turns Fitness Trainer

Later, Bigg Boss assigns Avinash the task of fitness trainer, instructing him to guide the contestants through a workout session. Avinash takes his new role seriously, putting Testy Teja through a series of exercises.

Nominations Create Tension

The episode also focuses on the intense nomination process, which saw heated arguments among contestants. Rohini and Prithviraj engaged in a fierce verbal spat, while Goutham saved Hariteja from nomination using his special power.

Nominated Contestants

The six contestants nominated for elimination are Mahabub, Preethi, Nikhil, Nayani Pavani, Prithviraj, and Vishnupriya.

Tonight's episode promises to be an entertaining mix of humor and drama. Will Avinash's exit plan materialize, or will the housemates convince him to stay? Tune in to find out.



