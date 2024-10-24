Diwali Holiday in Pennsylvania, United States

In a first, Pennsylvania has officially declared Diwali a state holiday. Governor Josh Shapiro on Monday signed Senate Bill 402 into law, marking a significant step forward for the Indian diaspora in the state.

For the first time, Diwali is now a state-recognized holiday here in Pennsylvania," tweeted Governor Shapiro. The governor also added, "No matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love or who you pray to, you have a place in PA."

India in Pennsylvania and beyond rejoiced over this victory. US Senator John Cornyn of Texas also joined the Indian-American community during Diwali, acknowledging the massive contribution of Indian-Americans to the population of Texas.

The Festival of Lights, or Diwali, begins on October 29 and concludes on November 3. According to the Vikram Samvat calendar followed by Hindus and Sikhs, the day of festivities is likely to be on October 31 or November 1. Besides, the Gujarati New Year, which is 'Bestu Varas', is on November 2.

