April 18 Good Friday Holiday or not? What's closed and What's open?

Good Friday, which fell on April 18 this year, is very significant in the Christian world, as it is the day when Jesus Christ was crucified. Although it is not a federal holiday in America, it is a gazetted holiday in India and is celebrated with respect and reverence.

Impact on Institutions and Services

On Good Friday, many institutions and services will be impacted:

School Closures: Schools will close on April 18, giving students a day off to celebrate the holiday.

Schools will close on April 18, giving students a day off to celebrate the holiday. Bank Closures : Banks in some states, such as Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar, will be closed. Nevertheless, customers can still use banking services via online banking, SMS, and WhatsApp banking.

: Banks in some states, such as Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar, will be closed. Nevertheless, customers can still use banking services via online banking, SMS, and WhatsApp banking. Government Office Closures: Government offices, municipal, state, and federal offices, will be closed for the day.

Government offices, municipal, state, and federal offices, will be closed for the day. Stock Market Shutdown: The Indian stock markets, such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be shut, halting trade in all segments.

Delhi Government Announces Dry Day

In respect of Good Friday, the Excise Department of the Delhi government has announced a dry day on April 18. Accordingly, all liquor shops licensed under the department, pubs, and restaurants will refrain from selling liquor on this day.

Importance of Good Friday

Good Friday is an important day in the Christian calendar, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his sacrifice for humanity. It is a day of prayer, reflection, and reverence for Christians everywhere.

As Good Friday draws near, individuals in India and the entire world will assemble to commemorate this significant day in solemnity and reverence. With prayer, meditation, or spending time with relatives, Good Friday is a time to appreciate the importance of religion and spirituality.

