Pushpa Actor Fahadh Faasil’s Wife Nazriya Battling Depression?

Renowned South Indian actress and wife of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim made a concerning announcement about her well-being for fans. Ever since the promotions of Sookshmadarshini, Nazriya was largely absent from the public eye and didn't really appear in any events outside. Despite Sookshmadarshini becoming a blockbuster, Nazriya's absence from the celebrations left fans wondering about her whereabouts.

Well, she has addressed and clarified what's going on with her for her fans. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Nazriya apologised to her well-wishers and fans for not being active or responding to their messages. She made it clear that she was going through emotional turmoil and multiple personal challenges.

While Nazriya didn't reveal what those personal challenges are, she has openly admitted that she is in recovery from the battle, and even though she will be off for a few more days, she promised her fans that she is on the path to recovery and that she will actively participate in multiple Instagram appearances very soon.

Not just her well-wishers, Nazriya extended her apologies to friends from the industry and even to some producers who probably would have reached out to her after the success of Sookshmadarshini to discuss future projects. Immediately after Nazriya posted about her journey, friends from the industry shared endearing messages to extend their support.

Right from Parvathy Thiruvothu to Vijay Varma, celebs across the industries have dropped in lovely reactions and applauded Nazriya for opening up about her struggles. As far as fans are concerned, they await the day that Nazriya Fahadh will be back to "reconnect" with them by posting regular updates on her Instagram.