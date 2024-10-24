Watch: YS Jagan to Visit Diarrhea Victims in Vizianagaram Today

24 October, Tadepalli/Vizianagaram: YSR Congress Party president and AP former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Gurla in the Vizianagaram district today. As part of this visit, he will meet with the families of those who died from diarrhea.

Jagan has departed for Vizianagaram and is expected to arrive in Gurla shortly. There, he will visit the families of the deceased and those receiving treatment for the illness. Following this, he will return.

It is noteworthy that in recent days, dozens of deaths have occurred in Gurla due to diarrhea, and many individuals are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.

