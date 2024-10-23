YS Jagan consoles victims' families, demands justice and slams TDP govt for failing to curb rising crimes against women

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled the families of two young women who lost their lives following brutal attacks in Guntur and Kadapa districts, strongly criticising the TDP state government’s failure to maintain law and order.

During these visits, YS Jagan highlighted the alarming rise in violent crimes, particularly against women, and demanded swift action from the state government to provide justice and compensation to the affected families. In a compassionate move, YSRCP announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the victims' families , with YS Jagan urging the TDP government to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the victims' families.

He expressed deep anguish over the increasing incidents of atrocities, including rapes, murders, and suicides, that have occurred under the current government’s rule. He revealed that in just four and a half months, 77 rapes, 7 murders, and 5 suicides had been reported, yet the government had taken no substantial action to prevent these crimes or bring the perpetrators to justice. He accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of shielding its party members involved in such heinous crimes, fostering a culture of impunity and disregard for justice.

He called on the government to take immediate steps to offer financial aid to the victims' families and demanded that ministers personally visit the families to offer apologies and reassurances that such incidents would not be repeated. According to him, the government's failure to act decisively sends a signal that crimes can be covered up if they are committed by those in power, undermining public trust in the state's ability to ensure safety and justice.

Drawing a stark comparison, Jagan recalled the successful implementation of the Disha initiative during the YSRCP's tenure. The Disha app, introduced as a safety tool for women, enabled immediate police response within five minutes of an SOS alert. With over 1.56 crore downloads, the app had played a crucial role in saving 31,607 women and girls across the state, earning 19 national awards for excellence in policing. He lamented the decline of such initiatives under the current regime, accusing the TDP of undermining effective systems designed to protect women.

In Badvel, Kadapa district, ymYS Jagan met the family of Dastagiramma, a victim of a gruesome murder, and criticized the government's delayed response to the incident. He pointed out that only after it became known that he would visit the area did the government take any steps to provide aid to the family. He condemned the growing number of violent crimes against women and girls, emphasizing that the government had completely failed in providing safety and security to its citizens.

He warned that if the government continued its inaction and bias in handling such cases, it would face significant backlash from the public. He called on the government to act responsibly by addressing the root causes of these issues and providing the necessary support to the victims and their families.