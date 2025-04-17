Summer Holidays 2025: Telangana, AP Holiday dates, Progress Reports, and Reopen Dates!

As the academic year 2024-25 comes to an end in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, teachers and students are eagerly waiting for the onset of the summer holidays. Following a hectic year of studies and exams, this vacation will be a welcome relief from the daily grind.

Telangana Summer Holidays

In Telangana, summer holidays start on April 24, 2025, and will continue for about 46 days, finishing on June 11, 2025. Schooling will resume on June 12, 2025. The School Education Department has asked schools to finish assessments and prepare progress cards before the break.

Andhra Pradesh Summer Holidays

Likewise, in Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays will begin on April 24, 2025, and schools will resume on June 12, 2025. The holiday is likely to be for about 45 days, giving students sufficient time to unwind and recharge.

Importance of Summer Holidays

Summer vacations are an important part of the school year, providing students with a chance to take a break from academic work and concentrate on their interests and well-being. Throughout the summer, students can pursue activities including:

Travel : See new destinations and learn about other cultures

: See new destinations and learn about other cultures Acquiring new skills : Enroll in online courses, workshops, or pursue new hobbies

: Enroll in online courses, workshops, or pursue new hobbies Volunteering : Enroll in worthwhile activities and contribute to society

: Enroll in worthwhile activities and contribute to society Reading : Catch up on favourite books or find new authors

: Catch up on favourite books or find new authors Outdoor time: Get outside and enjoy nature, games, or just hang out in a park

Key Dates for Telangana Schools

Last Working Day: April 23, 2025

April 23, 2025 Parent-Teacher Meeting: April 23, 2025, during which progress cards will be distributed to students

April 23, 2025, during which progress cards will be distributed to students Summer Vacation : Starts on April 24, 2025, and will conclude on June 11, 2025 (46 days)

: Starts on April 24, 2025, and will conclude on June 11, 2025 (46 days) Schools Reopen: June 12, 2025

Evaluation and Progress Cards

The Department of School Education has asked the schools in Telangana to upload Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) marks by April 20. Online progress cards must be downloaded and verified on April 21

With the summer holidays nearing, students and teachers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect a nice break. With this time well utilized, the students can come back to school refreshed, rejuvenated, and prepared to face new challenges.

