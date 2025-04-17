Mikey Madison walks out of Shawn Levy’s ‘Star Wars’ movie with Ryan Gosling

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Mikey Madison’s expedition to Galaxy Far Far Away has hit the stop button even before the propeller could spark and start.

The actress has exited her first project after picking up the best actress Oscar. She was offered a role in the new and untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie directed by ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director Shawn Levy, but conversations have since ended with the ‘Anora’ star passing on the part, reports ‘Variety’.

As previously reported, screenwriter Jonathan Tropper has been writing the screenplay for the film, which will star Ryan Gosling.

As per ‘Variety’, Levy, who will join the rarefied club of directors who’ve worked with both Canadian movie stars named Ryan, has been developing the project since late 2022 and is also producing for his 21 Laps company, along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

The movie is said to be a standalone project that isn’t connected with the Skywalker Saga, which concluded with 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. All other plot details are encased in carbonite for the foreseeable future.

The untitled film would follow ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, the only ‘Star Wars’ film to date to get a greenlight in more than five years; that film, which recently completed principal photography, is slated to debut on May 22, 2026. As for Madison, the 26-year-old actress is known for her roles in the FX series ‘Better Things’, as well as the films ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ and ‘Scream 5’. But Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ was a true gamechanger, and the first movie she didn’t have to audition for.

She earlier said, “I was scrolling through my Dropbox the other day and saw hundreds of auditions I’ve done, so many hours of work”.

