NZ confirms Women’s T20 WC prize money to be evenly split amongst players

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that the 2.3 million USD prize money on winning 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE would be split evenly amongst the 15 squad members.

The splitting of prize money, which translates to four million NZ dollars and more than 19 crore Indian rupees, means every team member will get 256,000 NZ dollars (around 1 crore and 29 lakhs), which is way more than their national contracts amount.

It is to be noted that in 2022, NZC had announced parity in match payments for men and women cricketers at both international and domestic level. “The win is absolutely huge in terms of inspiration.”

"NZC has been investing significantly into the women’s game at the community and pathway level for some time, and a watershed moment like this is exactly what we need to help expose our great game to more Kiwis.

"Just this week we’ve already seen an increase in the number of girls eager to register for cricket this summer, and to enjoy our range of competitions and programmes specifically designed for women and girls," said Jess Davidson, NZC Head of Female Engagement.

The Sophie Devine-led side is currently in India for a three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad and will arrive home on November 1. NZC added planning is underway for events across New Zealand, where the players will get a chance to connect with local fans and thank them for their unwavering support.

"For young wāhine, we hope this highlights the opportunities to earn a really good living, travel the world playing at amazing venues - all while being a full-time contracted cricketer and representing your country.

"It’s not only players, we also saw Kiwi umpire Kim Cotton officiating at the tournament and former WHITE FERN Katey Martin commentating – proving there’s multiple pathways for women in the game," added Jess.

Liz Green, NZC’s Head of Women’s High Performance, said she is hoping the victorious T20 World Cup campaign would be a springboard for growing women’s cricket in New Zealand. “There is an overwhelming sense of pride in what this group has achieved and how they have carried themselves.”

"We’re grateful for the support the team has received throughout this World Cup and seeing the work that is going on behind the scenes to grow the female game in New Zealand. I hope this acts as the catalyst for more participation and involvement in the women’s game in New Zealand, from playing to coaching to volunteers and match officials – we know cricket is a game for everyone."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.