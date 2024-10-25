October 26: Holiday for schools, colleges in West Bengal and Odisha!

Cyclone Dana, the newest of the threatening tropical cyclones out of the eastern Indian coast, has enforced school holidays in the States of Odisha and West Bengal. There will be extreme weather conditions in the concerned regions, so the safety of students lies in these holidays.

School Holidays in Odisha and West Bengal

Schools in the state of Odisha and West Bengal will also be closed till 28 October 2024 as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning. The educational institution had been shut down for this reason so that there may not be any possible risk for the students and the staff. So, tomorrow, October 26 is a holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions in West Bengal and Odisha.

Cyclone Dana's Latest Updates

The eastern coast will be hit by cyclone Dana on October 25, 2024. Heavy downpours and strong winds are expected. After the official warning from the IMD, a red alert was sounded for many districts of Odisha and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Bangalore is in preparation for the aftereffect of Cyclone Dana which is supposed to result in strong downpours. The city will experience moderate and heavy rains on October 25-27, 2024, following forecasts. Avoid venturing out and make no non-essential travel.

There is no official declaration of school holidays by Bangalore, but new updates are being awaited by parents as well as by the students. The Karnataka government is closely following the event and may declare school holidays if the situation worsens.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nominations Heat Up, Who's in Danger?