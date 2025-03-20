Karnataka Heavy rain alert from March 23; No holiday for schools!

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a rain alert for 12 Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru, which will see heavy rain from March 23. The rain will bring much-needed respite from the heat, and people are advised to remain indoors when it rains. It is known that schools will not get any holiday ahead of board exams. But there is a high chance that schools will be closed incase the situation get worsen.

As per the IMD, some of the districts in Karnataka will experience rain, while others will not. The districts likely to experience rain are Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Kolar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Dakshina Kannada.

March 23 and 24 have been declared under the rain alert, and people should confirm from the local authorities as well as the schools whether their schools will close for holidays on these two days. Due to the forecasted rain, chances are high that schools will close on March 23 and 24, primarily in the regions where heavy rains are likely.

The IMD has also predicted that the summer temperatures will keep on increasing in the next few days, with the mercury levels reaching 38 degrees Celsius. But with the rain likely to occur from March 23, the temperatures are expected to decrease, providing relief to the residents.

School summer holidays in Karnataka are likely to begin on April 11, once the board examinations are over. School holidays are likely to be around two months long, with the schools reopening in June.

Citizens are also requested to keep themselves informed about the weather and take appropriate precautions to be safe during the rains. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has relayed the IMD's predictions and has given district-wise rainfall predictions for the upcoming week.

