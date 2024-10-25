October 26: Holiday for schools, colleges likely!

HeaKarnataka is in the grip of cyclone Dana which brought much-needed rains to the state and neighboring regions. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a continuous downpour for the next few days, prompting the state government to vigilantly keep an eye on weather conditions.

Though the official words for the school holiday on October 26, the situation could change in case of extreme weather conditions. Major districts affected by thunderstorms with lightning include Bangalore Rural, Urban, Kolar, Ramnagar, Mysore, and Madhya.

In the last week, Karnataka has been battling relentless rains, with certain parts of this southern state feeling its impact. Despite not issuing any severe alerts, thunderstorms with accompanying lightning are possible at certain places.

Students and parents should listen to holiday announcements from the administration related to schools. Bangalore schools were working on October 24 but the IMD said that there was a likely threat of thunderstorms and lightning in Bangalore's Rural as well as Urban regions.

With advance indication of deterioration of the weather, the government may declare a holiday on October 26 for Bangalore schools. Keep checking your local news as well as the official messages for further updates.

