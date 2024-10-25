October 26: Holiday for schools or not?

Rain has been pounding various parts of the country, breaking life in its entirety. Bangalore, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are some of the worst-affected regions.

Schools have declared a holiday in Bangalore on October 26 in view of incessant rains in the city. The city received over 100 mm of rainfall within the last 24 hours and there is waterlogging and flooding in several areas.

School holidays have been declared in West Bengal due to floods in several districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. The state government also issued flood warnings in low-lying areas.

School holidays have also been declared in coastal districts of Odisha, such as Puri, Cuttack, and Khurda, ahead of more rains. According to the IMD, there will be hefty showers in Odisha in the next 48 hours.

Holiday declared in AP schools; Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore coastal districts. People were advised by the state government to remain indoors as far as possible and not to take any chance for travelling unless it is very necessary.

Parents and students are requested to refer to their respective schools for holiday updates and exam dates. More updates on the rain situation are likely to follow.

