Ekta Kapoor gives shout out to Kriti for ‘first production venture’, Shaheer Sheikh for film debut

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has given her “best wishes” to the team of “Do Patti”. She also gave a special shout out to actress Kriti Sanon for her “first production venture” and actor Shaheer Sheikh for his major break in films.

Ekta took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Kriti, Shaheer and writer Kanika Dhillon. The video had “Raanjhan” from the upcoming streaming film being played in the background.

“Bestest wishes to this talented team of Do Patti !!! @kanika.d a force to reckon with …. @kritisanon’s first production venture and @shaheernsheikh big screen debut …. Too many reasons to celebrate this film !!!! Go team Do Patti,” Ekta wrote as the caption.

Recently the trailer of the film was unveiled. It showed a gripping story unfolding in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi essayed by Kajol gets stuck in a disturbing series of events involving twins Saumya, Shailee essayed by Kriti and her husband, Dhruv Sood played by Shaheer Sheikh.

“Do Patti”, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.

Recently, Ekta had landed into legal soup after a case was booked against her and her mother Shobha Kapoor under POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of juvenile girls in an episode series 'Gandi Baat'. On October 22, Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited came out with a clarification.

For the unversed, Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor were booked under the POCSO Act for reportedly showing explicit content featuring minor girls in an episode of the production house’s web series 'Gandi Baat'. According to reports, the POCSO act was against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and the Alt Balaji firm by the Mumbai Police.

A statement on behalf of Ekta’s Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited read: “With reference to various media reports regarding the Web Series - ‘Gandi Baat’, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.”

“(‘Company’) hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any references to engagement of minors by the Company is entirely incorrect,” the statement further read.

The statement further stated that Shobha and Ektaa are not “involved in the day to day operations of the company”

“It is further clarified that Mrs. Shobha Kapoor and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day to day operations of the Company and the same are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy.”

“The Company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation. Since the matter is sub-judice, the Company refrains from commenting in detail.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.