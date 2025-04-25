Kalinga Super Cup: High-flying Blasters face Mohun Bagan, Goa wary of Punjab in quarters

Bhubaneswar, April 25 (IANS) Down to the last eight teams, the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 is now at its business end with Kerala Blasters FC taking on reigning ISL Shield and Cup champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while FC Goa face Punjab FC on Day 1 of the competition at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

The Round of 16 matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar threw up some rather surprising results, with both the defending champions East Bengal FC, and last year’s runners-up Odisha FC being knocked out of the competition, while I-League club Inter Kashi, against all odds, defeated ISL 2024-25 cup runners-up Bengaluru FC on penalties.

Meanwhile, ISL clubs Mumbai City FC, bouncing back from a big defeat in the ISL playoffs, and NorthEast United FC made a statement of intent with their respective victories against Chennaiyin FC (4-0) and Mohammedan Sporting (6-0).

The first day of the quarterfinals will feature two of the most popular clubs in the country, as Kerala Blasters FC take on the reigning ISL Shield and Cup champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while FC Goa face Punjab FC.

A resurgent Kerala Blasters FC take on Mohun Bagan SG in the first quarterfinal on Saturday. The Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinals are new territory for Kerala Blasters, who have made it to the last eight for the first time, under head coach David Català, who was appointed only a few weeks before the tournament.

After getting the better of the defending champions, the Blasters will ride high on confidence, especially while facing a Mohun Bagan side who have brought several players from their developmental team. However, Català is wary of the Green and Maroons’ qualities.

“We're going to face all the games with the same attitude, to try to win the game. We just need to be focused on the game,” said Català. “It's not an advantage (to face a young MBSG team). I think they are strong enough to compete against all the teams. They have quality players and are the champions of the league and the ISL Cup. So, facing them is going to be difficult.”

Mohun Bagan SG are the only team who have not yet played a match in the competition, after being awarded a bye in the Round of 16 post Churchill Brothers’ withdrawal from the competition. With a spot in the AFC Champions League Two already in their bag, Mohun Bagan SG have opted to try out some of their younger players from the developmental squad in the Kalinga Super Cup, announcing midfielder Deepak Tangri as the captain of the side.

Coach Bastab Roy, who is filling in for José Molina, though, wants to make full use of the tournament at his disposal. He said, “Our main motivation is to play, enjoy the game, and see how the young ones cope at this level. We have not put any pressure on them to go and win. “We’ve all been training for this tournament for about a week. Our team, however, is not all about youngsters. We have a number of experienced players as well, in the form of Deepak (Tangri), Sahal (Abdul Samad), Ashique (Kuruniyan), and so on,” he said. “We are lucky to face a good team like Kerala Blasters. They are one of the best teams in the current situation of Indian football.”

The second quarterfinal will see the sides that finished second in the ISL table, with FC Goa clearly holding the upper hand. They have faced Punjab FC all of four times in the past, and have never lost. The best result that the latter have been able to muster against the Gaurs was a draw.

Despite the historical odds being in their favour, FC Goa are cautious about facing Punjab FC. FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez said, “In ISL, it’s always been difficult against Punjab FC. This season, we were lucky to win in Fatorda, and then we won 1-0 away from home. I expect it to be a very even game on Saturday. “We watched their game against Odisha FC in the Round of 16, and they showed that they arrived at a very good moment. But obviously, every game is like a final. We are optimistic, but we know that though we face a team that we beat twice in the ISL, both the matches were very even,” he said.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis brushed aside all praises of his side’s performance against former champions and last season’s runners-up Odisha FC. He said, “The last win against Odisha has nothing to do with this game. These are different teams and different games. We are just focussed on tomorrow’s match.”

The Punjab FC coach further stressed the importance of patience against FC Goa. “We are facing a team that was second in the ISL (table). They have quality players, a good style of play, and a great coach. Since this is a cup game, a tie may give us a second chance in penalties. So it’s a game where patience and strategy will be very important.”

Both matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3 and streamed live on JioHotstar. Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at 4.30 pm IST, while FC Goa vs Punjab FC at 8 pm.

