J&K terror attack sparks global condemnation

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including tourists and an intelligence officer, world leaders have strongly condemned the violence and extended their condolences.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, saw terrorists emerge from surrounding forests and indiscriminately open fire on a group of tourists, leaving dozens injured in addition to the fatalities.

Early reports suggest the Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

Amid the international outrage and sorrow, world leaders have issued strong messages of support and sympathy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her grief over the attack, describing the events as “deeply saddening.” In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which resulted in numerous victims. Italy sends its condolences to the families affected, the injured, the government, and all the Indian people.”

Strongly denouncing the violence, the Government of Sri Lanka stated, “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

The statement further emphasised Sri Lanka’s unwavering commitment to regional peace, saying, “Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The Government of Iran also issued a heartfelt message of solidarity. In an official statement, it said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah, who then immediately left for Kashmir to meet the intelligence and security agencies to get an update on the terror attack.

Security agencies are also conducting investigations.

PM Modi wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

