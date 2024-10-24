Diwali 2024: Cracker Shops License, Guidelines by Cyberabad Police

The Cyberabad police have issued guidelines for the setup of temporary Diwali cracker shops. Application form AE-5 under Explosives Rules has to be submitted by applicants by October 24, as late applications won't be accepted.

Applicants are required to submit several documents to get the license. The list of documents would range from a No Objection Certificate from the Divisional Fire Officer as proof that all safety norms related to fire are strictly in place for the shop and, if on government land, that permission has been obtained from GHMC authorities or NOC and agreement, if it is on private property, with the owners themselves.

Other documents: A xerox copy of the previous year's license, if available. NOC from Neighbors-shop in single-room units, pucca structure; and Site plan copy-blueprint of the shop. Only after verification, a license will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

This will safeguard the area from risks of unauthorised sales and ensure it is safe to celebrate Diwali. The initiative also means that the police are better equipped to ensure that civilians enjoy their festive season free from fear. Thus, the residents will expect a safe and joyful Diwali celebration.

The Cyberabad police have been maintaining law and order during festivals. The recent recovery of 800 stolen mobile phones worth Rs. 1.50 crore perfectly shows the interest and dedication of this police department toward ensuring people's safety. Their efforts remind us of their zeal to safeguard citizens and help curb crime. So while approaching Diwali, residents can certainly breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the Cyberabad police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the people here.

