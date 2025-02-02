Hyderabad: Burglar Battula Prabhakar Fires at Constable at Prism Pub

A police constable was injured when a suspected criminal opened fire on a police team that was trying to arrest him at a popular pub in Gachibowli’s Financial District on the night of February 1, 2025.

The suspect, Battula Prabhakar, was a wanted criminal with a history of house burglaries. He had reportedly sneaked into Prism Pub when the police tracked him down. A team from the Madhapur Central Crime Station (CCS), which was following his trail, reached the pub around 8 pm.

The officers approached Prabhakar and warned him to surrender. Instead of complying, Prabhakar tried to escape and opened fire at the police with a country-made pistol. One of the bullets struck Madhapur CCS Head Constable Venkatrami Reddy in the thigh, injuring him seriously.

The Gachibowli police quickly arrived at the scene, took Prabhakar into custody, and prevented his escape. Meanwhile, Constable Venkatrami Reddy was rushed to Continental Hospital for medical treatment.Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, visited the injured constable at the hospital to check on his condition and offer support. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.