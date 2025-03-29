Hyderabad’s Loudspeaker Licences Go Online - Cyberabad Police Initiative

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have introduced a new online system for applying for loudspeaker licenses, replacing the old manual process. This change comes in response to growing complaints from residents about noise pollution and safety concerns during religious festivals, which often involve large crowds. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty announced that from now on, applications for loudspeaker licenses under the Hyderabad City Loudspeakers Rules 1963 will be processed through the official online platform.

Previously, the Hyderabad police set specific decibel limits for sound systems and warned of legal actions, including fines and imprisonment, for those who violated the rules. This rule applies to all religious processions in the city. To apply for a license, applicants are required to visit the official Cyberabad Police website at www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in. A senior officer from the Cyberabad Police stated that this move will streamline the process and help manage noise levels during public events more effectively.

This new system is expected to improve the efficiency of granting licenses while addressing public concerns about noise pollution.