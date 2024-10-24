Diwali 2024: Crackers Banned States Full List

As winter sets in, several Indian states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have taken pre-emptive measures in the form of banning the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers, anticipating an increase in pollution during winter.

Delhi: Restrictions on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2025.

Only "green crackers" free from barium and lead etc. are permitted. Such green crackers will be permitted to be used at designated periods only on Deepavali (31st October), Gurpurab on November 15, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve.

Maharashtra and West Bengal

Maharashtra and West Bengal have enacted the same law which fully bans the vending and use of the old-time crackers. Only the "green" certified are allowed. Implementation is still a problem since smuggling starts from other states, which are still using the old cracker during the holy days.

Punjab

Punjab has bans and rules on firecrackers. The following festivals and time bands have green crackers: Deepavali from 8 pm to 10 pm, Gurpurab between 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm, and Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am.

Haryana

Cracker restriction: There is a blanket ban on crackers in Haryana's Gurugram except for green crackers for Deepavali night. These will be permitted during allotted time slots on Deepavali, Gurpurab, and Christmas.

Tamil Nadu

For controlling noise and pollution levels, the guidelines have been issued by Tamil Nadu during Deepavali. Firecrackers burst between 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. The state pollution control board educates the public about safe practices.

