October 25: Holiday for Schools in Bengaluru? - Cyclone Dana, Heavy Rains

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Karnataka and its neighboring states are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days due to Cyclone Dana. In light of this forecast, the State Government is closely monitoring the situation. Should weather conditions worsen, a school holiday on October 25, 2024, may be declared. However, as of now, no official announcements regarding school closures in Karnataka have been made.

While most parts of the state are not under severe weather alerts, regions like Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mysore, and Mandya may face thunderstorms and lightning. For the latest updates on potential school closures, stay tuned for information regarding the Karnataka School Holiday on October 25, 2024.

Frequent Rains Continue in Karnataka – What’s Next for October 25?

Karnataka has been experiencing consistent rainfall over the past week across various districts. While no severe alerts have been issued so far, some areas are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning in the next 12 to 24 hours. If conditions deteriorate, students can expect a holiday on October 25, 2024. School authorities will be providing timely updates, and students are advised to stay informed through official announcements.

Will Bangalore Schools Close Due to Rain on October 25?

Schools in Bangalore remained open on October 24, 2024. However, IMD forecasts indicate that Bangalore’s Rural and Urban areas may experience thunderstorms and lightning on October 25, 2024. If the situation intensifies, government officials may declare a holiday for Bangalore schools.

Other districts under close observation for potential weather impacts include:

Bellary

Shimoga

Chitradurga

Chikmagalur

Kodagu

Davangere

Tumkur

Hassan

Mysore

Mandya

Kolar

Chikballapur

Chamarajanagar

Students across these regions are encouraged to stay in touch with school administrations for updates regarding any potential holidays on October 25, 2024.

