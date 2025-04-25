Pahalgam attack, stark reminder of world's brokenness, wounded nation's soul: Delhi Diocese

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Condemning all forms of violence, the Diocese of Delhi on Friday called the Pahalgam terror attack a stark reminder of the world's brokenness, which wounded the nation's soul.

Emphasising the urgent need for Christ's peace and reconciliation, Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop, the Diocese of Delhi, said: "Let us continue to pray for the leaders of our nation that God will give them wisdom in this hour of turmoil to take all the right decisions."

In a statement, he extended deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

The Bishop also reaffirmed commitment to be instruments of God's healing and hope in society, saying, "We stand in solidarity with all those affected by such acts of senseless violence".

Swarup said: "We grieve with them and uphold them in our prayers, asking that the God of all comfort who is near to the brokenhearted, bring comfort and peace passeth all understanding."

He urged all congregations and institutions in the Delhi diocese to observe a moment of silence and intercession during worship this Sunday or any other day in remembrance of the victims and also to pray for our nation in this hour of trial.

