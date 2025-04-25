Reclaim PoK to root out terrorism permanently: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav urges Centre

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday made a strong statement urging the Indian government to take decisive action by reclaiming Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) to eradicate terrorism once and for all.

His remarks came after the government acknowledged a security lapse in Baisaran Valley, which had been opened to tourists two months ahead of schedule without proper coordination with security agencies.

This revelation sparked intense debate and demands for accountability during an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Gopal Yadav said, “The most concrete solution to destroy terrorism permanently is to reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. I’ve always maintained that PoK is an integral part of India. All terrorist activities are being operated from there with support from the Pakistan Army and ISI. Until we regain control over that territory, terrorism will continue to plague India. The entire country is united, the world is with us — this is the right time to act.”

On the question of India responding to this deadly terror attack with stronger surgical strikes than Uri and Balakot, he said, "What did we really achieve with those surgical strikes? All we saw were some pictures. Pakistan denied anything happened. Unless we directly enter and eliminate terrorists in PoK, it won't have a lasting impact."

"The Prime Minister has repeatedly said we will enter and strike — now is the time to do exactly that. The whole country wants it," he added.

Yadav emphasised that PoK historically belongs to India. “When the country was divided, Kashmir was entirely ours. Later, in the name of tribal invasion, the Pakistan Army occupied the northern areas. Our forces were pushing them back when the matter went to the United Nations, which enforced a ceasefire," he said.

"That part has remained under Pakistani control ever since, and has become a breeding ground for terrorists. How long can we allow this wound to fester," he told IANS.

On the recent identification of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and the Rs 20 lakh bounty announced by J&K Police, he said, "We can’t say much about that. Often in a hurry to respond, we forget that terrorists come prepared to die. Killing a few will not end the problem — more will take their place. These are trained individuals.

"Now we hear that groups like Jaish have invited Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi operatives. If all of them begin coordinating operations from PoK, we could be looking at a major crisis. We must act before they organise and escalate their attacks.”

Yadav also responded to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial statement about learning the Kalma to avoid such situations, calling it divisive and inappropriate.

“At a time when the whole country is standing together for J&K, such statements reflect a petty and divisive mentality. Leaders should avoid making such remarks,” he rebuked.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement that Hindus would never carry out such attacks he said, "Some people are trying to create tension between Hindus and Muslims."

"This is not good for the country. When we’re facing a common enemy, such comments only weaken national unity. We need solidarity, not division," he asserted.

Yadav concluded by calling for a united front against terrorism and a strategic shift in India’s approach.

“This is not just a security issue, it’s a national issue. We must act decisively and reclaim what is rightfully ours. Only then can terrorism be rooted out permanently," he concluded.

