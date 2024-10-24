Prabhas Raja Saab : Record on YouTube
Prabhas' The Raja Saab motion poster is trending at No. 1 on YouTube
Raja Saab Motion Poster Sets New Record with 8.3 Million Views in 24 Hours
The Raja Saab stars the Rebel Star Prabhas in the titular role. To mark Prabhas' birthday i.e. October 23, the much-anticipated motion poster was unveiled yesterday, instantly setting a new record with an impressive 8.3 million views within just 24 hours.
Prabhas' portrayal of Raja Saab in the poster has gone viral, captivating audiences with its unique and striking design. The overwhelming response and massive viewership reflect the sky-high expectations surrounding the film, with fans eagerly awaiting Prabhas' next big-screen performance.
