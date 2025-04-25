OTT Releases This Weekend: Mad Square, Jewel Thief, L2:Empuraan, and 21 Other Movies to Binge-Watch
It's another weekend, and OTT platforms have lined up a stream of excellent films for their audiences to cherish and enjoy the same. Before going to the films that are already available on streaming platforms, let's take a look at the films that have been released in theaters this weekend.
Sarangapani Jathakam, after opening to middling reviews, is slowly picking up pace. The movie might see some good numbers during the weekend. Another release, Chaurya Paatam, failed to attract sufficient attention. Reviews are pouring in for the movie, and it remains to be seen how well the film performs over the weekend.
Now, let's move on to the OTT releases. Below is a comprehensive list of movies and TV shows available in multiple languages. are there to entertain audiences.
Netflix
Mad Square—Telugu film
Havoc—English Movie
Is Love Sustainable? Japanese TV Series
Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins—Hindi Film (Telugu Audio Available)
Weak Hero Class 2—Korean series
The Reluctant Preacher—Japanese series
Amazon Prime Video
Mazaka—Telugu movie
Veera Dheera Sooran—Tamil movie (Telugu audio available)
Kallu Compound—Telugu movie
Flow—English cinema
Iravinil Aattam Par—Tamil cinema
Landline—English movie
Vivaha Aahvanam—Malayalam movie
Novocaine—English movie
Samara—Malayalam movie
Superboys of Malegaon—Hindi movie (Telugu audio available)
Takavi—Tamil movie
Jiohotstar
Francis: The People's Pope—English movie
Kajillionaire—English movie
Vanderpump Villa Season 2—English TV series
L2: Empuraan—Malayalam movie (Telugu audio available)
Zee5
Ayyana Maane—Kannada series
SF8—Korean series.
Sun NXT
Niram Marum Ulagil—Tamil movie
Laughing Buddha—Kannada movie
Apple TV Plus
Wondla Season 2—English Series
Aha Video
Guardian—Telugu movie