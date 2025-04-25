OTT Releases This Weekend: Mad Square, Jewel Thief, L2:Empuraan, and 21 Other Movies to Binge-Watch

It's another weekend, and OTT platforms have lined up a stream of excellent films for their audiences to cherish and enjoy the same. Before going to the films that are already available on streaming platforms, let's take a look at the films that have been released in theaters this weekend.

Sarangapani Jathakam, after opening to middling reviews, is slowly picking up pace. The movie might see some good numbers during the weekend. Another release, Chaurya Paatam, failed to attract sufficient attention. Reviews are pouring in for the movie, and it remains to be seen how well the film performs over the weekend.

Now, let's move on to the OTT releases. Below is a comprehensive list of movies and TV shows available in multiple languages. are there to entertain audiences.

Netflix

Mad Square—Telugu film

Havoc—English Movie

Is Love Sustainable? Japanese TV Series

Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins—Hindi Film (Telugu Audio Available)

Weak Hero Class 2—Korean series

The Reluctant Preacher—Japanese series

Amazon Prime Video

Mazaka—Telugu movie

Veera Dheera Sooran—Tamil movie (Telugu audio available)

Kallu Compound—Telugu movie

Flow—English cinema

Iravinil Aattam Par—Tamil cinema

Landline—English movie

Vivaha Aahvanam—Malayalam movie

Novocaine—English movie

Samara—Malayalam movie

Superboys of Malegaon—Hindi movie (Telugu audio available)

Takavi—Tamil movie

Jiohotstar

Francis: The People's Pope—English movie

Kajillionaire—English movie

Vanderpump Villa Season 2—English TV series

L2: Empuraan—Malayalam movie (Telugu audio available)

Zee5

Ayyana Maane—Kannada series

SF8—Korean series.

Sun NXT

Niram Marum Ulagil—Tamil movie

Laughing Buddha—Kannada movie

Apple TV Plus

Wondla Season 2—English Series

Aha Video

Guardian—Telugu movie