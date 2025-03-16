YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Police Case for Promoting Betting Apps

Cyberabad Police have registered a case against YouTuber Harsha Sai Bandaram for promoting betting apps, following criticism from TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar. Sajjanar has been outspoken about the damage caused by betting apps and the influencers who promote them, leading many young people into financial ruin.

Sajjanar recently exposed Harsha Sai for endorsing a betting app, sharing a video in which Harsha Sai admitted to promoting it. In a separate interview, Harsha Sai justified his actions, claiming that promoting these apps was a better option than letting illegal promoters take over. He argued that by doing so, he was protecting users from being lured into scams, particularly on platforms like Telegram. He also stated that the apps he promotes are not banned.

A case against YouTuber HARSHA SAI @cyberabadpolice



I’m not just up against selective individuals—we, as a society, are battling an entire ecosystem of social media influencers who thrive on promoting betting apps. Whether they have millions of followers or just a few thousand,… https://t.co/SKlMjwFEAn pic.twitter.com/yTSGr9KWSE — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) March 16, 2025

Sajjanar responded by clarifying that he holds no personal grudge against Harsha Sai and is not targeting individuals. He stressed that his focus is on fighting the harmful promotion of betting apps, which are tearing families apart. His aim is to raise awareness and stop the spread of these apps.

The case has sparked mixed reactions online. While many netizens are concerned about the influence of betting apps on the youth, others question why influencers like Harsha Sai are being singled out.

Experts warn that betting apps are designed to make users lose money, with the app’s software ensuring profits for the platform. They caution people to stay away from online betting to avoid financial harm.

Betting apps have caused significant damage, with many individuals taking loans to fund their gambling habits, leading to increasing cases of financial distress and even suicides. Apps like Onexbet, Megapari, and Mostbet are luring youth through ads and influencer promotions, despite the harm they cause.