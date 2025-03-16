Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ to release on September 12

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The upcoming movie ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has locked its release date.

The film is set to debut in theatres on September 12, 2025. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, SAbhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan who is known for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dhadak’.

The film was originally set to release on April 18, 2025. However, the film will now release in September this year owing to production delays.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their last movie ‘Bawaal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. With Karan Johar known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, fans are excited about what the film will offer once it finally releases.

Earlier, Varun shared some vanity van fun moments with Maniesh Paul and said that he cannot wait for everyone to hear the new Holi song from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK)’.

The actor took to his Instagram, where he shared a reel taken in his vanity van post the shoot of the new song from the upcoming film.

In the video, Maniesh, who is drenched in colours, is seen telling Varun, “What have you done VD? Tune sabse zyaada. Yeh mera video bana raha hai… isko dekhlo”. Maniesh then changes the camera focus on Varun, who too is drenched in colours and is dancing shirtless in his vanity van.

Varun was heard saying, “VD house party… This is how we have been shooting for this song… This is what we do… Bahut rang lag gaya hai”.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy holi… wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can’t wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon”.

