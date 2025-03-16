Hansal Mehta calls out India's Entertainment industry for focusing on ‘mediocre content’

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his concerns over the current state of India’s entertainment industry, highlighting the tendency to produce mediocre content.

In his latest Instagram post, Mehta, known for his thought-provoking and socially relevant films, spoke about the mass production of films and shows that lack depth and substance.

While praising the British crime drama “Adolescence,” Hansal pointed out that while countries around the world are pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling, India’s entertainment industry seems to be caught in a cycle of delivering content that is safe, formulaic, and designed to cater to the lowest common denominator.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ director wrote, “Adolescence’ on @netflix_in is perhaps the best TV show I’ve seen in years. An exploration of men, misogyny, and murder. Of boys, bullying, and beyond. Of crime and misdemeanour. Of family and failure. It is a universal story of our times. It scares you, shakes you up, and keeps you riveted.”

“Disguised as a procedural, this mini-series delves into multiple themes at its core. Each episode is nearly an hour-long single shot. The execution is beyond awe-inspiring, and the casting is impeccable. You feel the tension, the isolation, the frustration, the chilling silences and the absolute chaos in every single episode - a mix of brave storytelling and virtuoso craft.”

Hansal Mehta added, “In a country like India, the idea of such a show would likely be deemed unsuitable for commissioning—considered too niche, something that wouldn’t travel ‘wide’. As a result, it would never get made. It makes you wonder: Is such exceptional work the domain of the first world, while countries like India are relegated to mass-producing mostly mediocre content, deemed appropriate for an audience whose intelligence is consistently underestimated?.”

“Nevertheless, this is awe-inspiring, compelling TV. The country that produces police procedurals as routinely as breakfast has shown us that there is a way—if there is the will—to push beyond the genre. Kudos,” the filmmaker concluded.

Hansal Mehta, who started his career in 1993, by directing TV cookery show “Khana Khazana,” is known for directing films like, “Shahid,” “CityLights,” “Aligarh,” Scam 1992, and “The Buckingham Murders.”

