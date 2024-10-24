Stolen Mobile Phones worth 1.5 Crore Recovered by Cyberabad Police

Safety for the public is very much on the cards for the Cyberabad police as Diwali is approaching. Recently, the police issued orders regarding cracker shops. However, they would hand out licenses in compliance with the Explosives Act, of 1884, and Rules 1983, which were amended in 2008.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crimes K Narasimha announced the recovery of 800 stolen mobile phones worth Rs. 1.50 crore. Various CCS units, including Madhapur, Balanagar, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, and the IT Cell, have recovered them.

Narasimha has emphasized the fact of preserving property and not adopting a careless attitude since cyber crimes are on the rise. He warned the students about the tactics fraudsters use, including inappropriate video calls to blackmail people and UPI frauds.

The DCP emphasized that these mobile phones carry sensitive information and personal memories, thus another appeal for vigilance in extracting stolen handsets. He further appealed to the public to report all lost or stolen phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal.

A number of users of recovered cell phones showed appreciation to the Cyberabad police within a short time frame. It goes without saying that police action against the criminals and public safety measures are in place.

