Hyderabad Traffic Police Take Steps to Beat Summer Heat

As the summer heat intensifies, traffic police in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda are taking extra measures to protect their personnel working long hours in the sun. To ensure their safety and well-being, the Hyderabad police have ordered 2,500 jute hats, which provide better ventilation than the traditional plastic ones.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, mentioned that they have already distributed 1,000 jute hats to their officers. In addition to the hats, traffic personnel are provided with buttermilk, thermos bottles, shaded areas, and a 10-minute break every hour depending on traffic intensity.

Rachakonda Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malla Reddy, highlighted the risks of heat-related exhaustion and dehydration. He emphasized that officers are being advised to work under umbrellas and avoid direct exposure to sunlight to stay alert.

In addition to these measures for the police, fire officials have also warned vehicle owners about the risk of fires due to extreme heat. They advise regular vehicle servicing, checking coolant levels, and avoiding parking in areas with direct sunlight or poor ventilation. Electric vehicle owners are urged to use proper charging sockets and avoid overcharging to prevent battery fires. Fire extinguishers were also recommended to handle small incidents.

Authorities are urging both police personnel and vehicle owners to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the rising temperatures.