Punish guilty, don’t alienate people: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, said on Sunday that the country must wage a decisive fight against terrorism, but cautioned against alienating innocent people.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely and spontaneously,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He added that it’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people.

“Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage,” he said.

Omar Abdullah voiced concerns on the targeting of Kashmiris outside J&K.

The Chief Minister has already deputed his cabinet colleagues to different states outside to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and businessmen.

Governments of different states have assured complete support to Kashmiris living outside and also opened helplines to facilitate access to Kashmiris.

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 civilians dead, including 25 tourists and a local.

The local, Syed Adil, was also killed in the attack. Eye-witnesses said he snatched the weapon of one of the terrorists when he was shot and killed. He was the only breadwinner for his old parents.

People in J&K unitedly have spontaneously condemned the terror attack and observed a protest shutdown on April 23 against the cowardly act of the terrorists.

The shutdown against the terrorists was the first shutdown in Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

Every section of the local society, religious, political, social, industrialists, professionals and businessmen have unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and sought exemplary punishment for the terrorists.

Being part of the outrage the nation witnessed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmiris have been genuinely shocked at some elements attacking Kashmiris in other parts of the country.

