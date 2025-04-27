Pahalgam plot hatched on foreign soil, Pak's ISI behind it: Former NIA director (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Former NIA Director General (DG) Yogesh Chander Modi on Sunday said that the terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran was an outcome of well well-coordinated conspiracy, apparently hatched on foreign soil, i.e. across the border, to instil fear among the tourists.

Yogesh Chander Modi spoke to IANS in an exclusive interaction, explaining how Pakistan can’t absolve itself of the Pahalgam massacre, owing to its decades-long backing of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and also how its spy agency has conspired against the nation for decades.

Notably, The Resistance Front, a front for LeT has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack that led to the killing of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Below is the full interview of former NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi

IANS: Did the terrorists hatch a plot for the Pahalgam terror attack? Did they conduct a recce also? How could they have planned it beforehand?

Yogesh Chander Modi: Such a gruesome incident can’t take place without planning. I understand that detailed planning and deliberation would have been done in Pakistan, while the sleeper cells would have been activated here.

The attackers came here, got some local and logistical support from the residents in executing the terror attack, but all these are assumptions as of now. NIA is probing the charges. Nothing can be ascertained as of now, but it is certainly a part of the conspiracy hatched on foreign shores while the terrorists infiltrated into the country to execute it.

IANS: Was this a suicidal mission like the Pulwama attack in 2019, or was there any new modus operandi this time?

Yogesh Chander Modi: Terrorists keep changing their modus operandi over time. Pulwama happened in 2019, when they targeted a CRPF bus. This time, they targeted the tourists.

And, as it is emerging that tourists were killed after religiously segregating them, this certainly shows a shift in their terror tactics.

IANS: How do you see the role of overground workers or local terrorists? Were they directed by handlers in Pakistan?

Yogesh Chander Modi: Till now, there seems to be no concrete evidence of collusion and collaboration between the Pahalgam attackers and the local network in the valley. But, since the probe details remain secret, it is difficult to comprehend it at this moment. Not much can be said as of now about how many terrorists came from across the border, how many locals abetted them in this cowardly attack.

IANS: Do you see Intelligence agencies failing in their mission? Did they err as claimed by the Opposition parties? How big is this intelligence failure?

Yogesh Chander Modi: It’s easy to dub it as an intelligence and security failure. Such generalised statements don’t help in making any progress. Till the time, full investigation is not done, it will be premature to call it an intelligence failure.

IANS: Political parties are engaged in a blame game over the Pahalgam incident. Does it have the potential to derail the probe against terrorists and their handlers?

Yogesh Chander Modi: Political bickering and political blame game over such an incident is natural, but a professional investigator doesn’t get influenced by such factors. The ruling dispensation is firm and resolute in its resolve to fight terror. Acting on the government's directions, the agencies will complete the probe in a stipulated timeframe.

IANS: Does Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, have a direct hand in the Pahalgam attack?

Yogesh Chander Modi: The Resistance Front is nothing but a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). While it acts as LeT’s front, the terror outfit has a history of receiving support and backing from the Pakistani spy agency. ISI and its top machinery must have been involved in planning and plotting the dastardly attack, though it can’t be said as of now, what kind of support it provided to the LeT’s front for Pahalgam attacks.

IANS: What should the government’s strategy be now to ward off such incidents, particularly in light of the fact that the Amarnath Yatra is about to begin shortly?

Yogesh Chander Modi: Providing security to Amarnath pilgrims will be of paramount priority for the security agencies. And, they have also proven their mettle by organising a safe and secure pilgrimage for the Yatris. This year also, they will ensure that any sinister design to disrupt the yatra is defeated.

IANS: Is there a need for reform in the functioning and tracking mechanism of NIA, particularly with regard to terror emanating from Pakistan?

Yogesh Chander Modi: NIA is a professional investigation agency and boasts of the best officers and investigators in its team. Those with excellent and outstanding skills are inducted into the NIA. Also, the current NIA framework is very capable and efficient. One can hope for a speedy and foolproof outcome from its investigation.

IANS: The Government has taken stern steps to teach Pakistan a lesson for aiding terror factories on its soil. What more can be done to tame the terror-sponsoring nation?

Yogesh Chander Modi: The government has to take calculated steps. It can’t only rely on chest-thumping and has to take into consideration many pros and cons of its decision.

IANS: During the Pulwama attack, RDX was brought from Pakistan. Could there be any similar operation this time?

Yogesh Chander Modi: There seems to be no role of RDX in Pahalgam brutality. The victims were brutally and barbarically killed by firing bullets. This incident has brought humanity to shame, it will only expose Pakistan more and more.

IANS: Your views on suggestions on ramping up security measures?

Yogesh Chander Modi: The country’s security apparatus is capable of dealing with any crisis. With efficient and effective administration, it will make maximum use of available human resources and develop itself further into a more formidable force.

