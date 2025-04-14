Andhra Guv, CM pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar

Amaravati, April 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

The Governor said that Babasaheb was a distinguished politician and an eminent jurist and chief architect of India’s Constitution.

“Dr. Ambedkar made immense contributions to the framing of the Indian Constitution and towards social justice and equality. Dr. Ambedkar's ideals continue to inspire generations to work towards building an inclusive and progressive society,” the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Naidu took to social media platform ‘X’ to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

He recalled the words of the late leader that “a nation will prosper only when it is always alert, educated, self-respecting and self-confident.” “Inspired by that great man's words, let us all work with dedication to uphold the self-respect of the lower classes and instil self-confidence in them. Let us achieve the equal society that Ambedkar dreamt of,” said the Chief Minister.

Naidu noted that as the Architect of the Indian Constitution, the first Law Minister of independent India, and a hero of the freedom struggle, Dr Ambedkar laid the foundations for the construction of modern Indian society.

“On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, let us remember the service of that great man to the nation. Let us all rededicate ourselves to the uplift of Dalits,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said in his statement that the state government is trying to carry forward the ideals of Dr Ambedkar.

He recalled that Dr Ambedkar drafted the Constitution which has given equal rights to citizens, irrespective of their caste, religion and gender.

The Jana Sena leader mentioned that Dr Ambedkar found that the causes for backwardness are social and not economic. With his own life experiences, wisdom given by higher education and the determination to build an equal society, he embarked on drafting the Constitution, the Deputy CM said.

The actor-politician noted that Dr Ambedkar’s determination to build the self-esteem of backward classes, poor, weaker sections, SCs and STs through education and to provide them equal opportunities in development remained a guiding force for ruling classes.

Pawan Kalyan claimed that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to passing on the legacy of Ambedkar.

He also stated that the Andhra government led by CM Naidu is giving priority to the uplift, welfare, and protection of SCs and STs.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, championed equality, uplift, and empowerment of the downtrodden. This is what we have tried to achieve in our regime and will always strive to ensure dignity and justice to the oppressed people of our state,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar remains an enduring inspiration to humanity for generations to come. On his birth anniversary, we remember and pay rich tributes to his timeless legacy,” Jagan Mohan Reddy added.

