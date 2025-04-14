Choksi will meet same fate as Rana: Ministers and MPs credit Modi govt for arrest

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Following the arrest of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi in Belgium, political leaders across the spectrum hailed the development as a significant success for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, expressing confidence that the accused will soon be extradited to India.

Choksi wanted along with his nephew Nirav Modi in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was taken into custody in Belgium on India's request for extradition, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources confirmed.

Reacting to the arrest, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has achieved this due to its successful foreign policy. This is part of a broader strategic approach."

Echoing the sentiment, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "The Modi government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Anyone who has looted the country's poor will not be spared. Choksi's arrest is part of this commitment, and after due process, he will be brought to India."

Choksi, a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, had been residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife, Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen. He left Antigua, reportedly for cancer treatment and was planning to move to Switzerland.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told IANS, "This is a legal and judicial process. Under PM Modi's leadership, the government remains firm on its zero-tolerance approach to corruption and is pursuing every legal route to bring such offenders to justice."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang stated, "This is the Narendra Modi government -- zero tolerance for corruption, zero tolerance for terrorism. It is a major victory for our foreign policy. Tahawwur Rana is here, and soon Choksi will also be here."

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said the people of India expect accountability: "Public sentiment is clear -- anyone who loots India will not be spared."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar added, "Using the Geetanjali brand name, Choksi looted crores from Indian banks and fled. His arrest is a welcome step, and the legal procedures for his return must follow."

BJP MP Brij Lal said confidently, "Just like Tahawwur Rana, India will bring Mehul Choksi back."

However, Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, speaking to IANS, said that the extradition is not a straightforward process.

"India's extradition request in the Sanjay Bhandari case was rejected. We will appeal Choksi's arrest in Belgium, citing his medical condition and concerns over fair trial and human rights," Aggarwal said.

Choksi, he claimed, is undergoing cancer treatment.

"He deserves the right to continue his treatment in Switzerland. Moreover, there are security risks and media pressure back home, which could affect the fairness of his trial," the lawyer added.

