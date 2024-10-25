October 26, Saturday: Bank Holiday or Not?

October 26, 2024, will be a bank holiday for India. It falls under the fourth Saturday of the month and, as per the banking policies of India, it was also declared to be a day off. Meanwhile, one of the most important observances on October 26, 2024, will be Accession Day in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: October 26: Holiday for schools or not?

In India, the weekend schedules of banks are followed as per a particular pattern. Generally, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month observe banking holidays. If any month has five Saturdays, then the bank also operates on the fifth Saturday, whereas banking activities remain suspended on Sundays. In this way, the schedule allows them to operate banking activities at an efficient level and provides employees with a break.

Also read: October 26: Holiday for schools, colleges in West Bengal and Odisha!

Bank Holidays of October 2024:

Banks will remain closed for 15 days during October 2024 due to a series of state-specific festivals and national holidays. As the month comes to an end, there are a few holidays left. To avoid any inconvenience, it's always best to confirm with your local bank branch holidays as holidays vary by state. So, it should be planned ahead of banking activities.

Also read: OTT Releases Telugu: Swag and Satyam Sundaram Now Streaming on OTT