Foreign invaders exploited internal divisions in Indian society, says Mohan Bhagwat

Kanpur, April 14 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, on Monday said that foreign invaders exploited internal divisions in Indian society and took advantage of it.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly-constructed Sangh Bhawan in Karvalo Nagar, Bhagwat said, “For the last two thousand years, our society remained entangled in internal conflicts and differences. Foreign invaders took advantage of this disunity and defeated us.”

He also inaugurated the Bhimrao Ambedkar Auditorium within the Sangh office premises.

Highlighting the importance of social unity, Bhagwat said the RSS does not work merely for itself but for society.

“The Sangh’s work is not limited to the organisation. It is for everyone, for the whole country. We’ve seen many festive occasions, but such a large gathering is rare,” he said.

Bhagwat said the Sangh strives to include every section of society in its efforts. “This office will become a hub for uniting and connecting the various positive initiatives underway in society,” he added.

He paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, recalling the hardships Babasaheb faced from a young age.

“Babasaheb endured great adversity throughout his life. He dedicated himself to uniting society,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS' publicity chief said the new four-floor Sangh Bhawan has been constructed with thoughtful planning.

“It includes a large library in the basement and ample parking. Ventilation has been carefully addressed, with windows placed strategically to allow natural light throughout the day,” he said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to meet workers from the Sangh’s service department across six verticals on April 15 and 16. On April 15, he will visit the Koyla Nagar branch in eastern Kanpur, followed by Nirala Nagar on April 16.

On April 17, he will meet the state executive to discuss key focus areas ahead of the Sangh’s centenary year. These include civic responsibility, eco-friendly living, social harmony, family values, self-awareness, and a review of ongoing initiatives in the state.

