Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 24th Oct Highlights, Nikhil, Prithvi Shine in Physical Task

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nikhil, Prithvi Shine in Physical Task, Royals Struggle

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 saw Nikhil and Prithvi take center stage as they led their team, OG, to victory in the physical task. The task, titled "BB Rajyam," required contestants to load grain sacks onto a cart, with the winning team earning control over the kingdom's agriculture.

Nikhil and Prithvi's dominance in the task left the Royals team struggling to keep up. Despite efforts from Gautham and Mehaboob, OG emerged victorious, securing the agriculture sector.

Also read: Nikhil's Ex-Girlfriend Kavya Breaks Silence

Drama Unfolds

The episode also saw drama unfold between Prerana and Yasmeen over the Mega Chief Contender position. Nikhil intervened, reminding his teammates to focus on their goal and avoid infighting.

Later, Hariteja became emotional, missing his daughter Bhoomi. He shared a heartfelt message, urging her to focus on school and promising to return soon.

New Challenges Ahead

Bigg Boss introduced a new task, "Viral Attack," where teams competed to secure the hospital and army sectors. Nikhil and Nabiel represented OG, while Gautham and Teja played for Royals. OG emerged victorious once again, solidifying their lead.

Mega Chief Contender Update

Nikhil was declared Mega Chief Contender for OG, while Gautham was eliminated from the contention for Royals.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 23rd Oct Highlights, Yashmi and nikhil's blooming bond ?