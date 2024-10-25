Sharmila: How Could You Miss Such Simple Logic?

25 October: Sharmila's allegations against Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are baseless, devoid of logic, stated Y Eswara Prasada Reddy, YSRCP Intellectual Forum State President.

He clarified that Sharmila's interpretation of the High Court's attachment orders is flawed, as she claims they apply only to the land and not to the transfer of shares. However, the transfer of majority shares effectively transfers ownership of all associated properties, including land, directly violating the Telangana High Court’s attachment orders.

Reddy further detailed concerns surrounding the recent transfer of shares in Saraswathi Power and Industries Private Ltd. He pointed out that Smt. Sharmila acquired the majority shares without adhering to necessary legal procedures under the Companies Act. Proper consent from the transferors was not obtained, their signatures were missing from transfer forms, and share certificates were not produced to validate the transfer.

Reddy expressed his dismay that Sharmila has become a tool for those who once vehemently opposed her late father, Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He reminded that these same forces celebrated his tragic death in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009, and are now pleased to see her actions, as they undermine her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He added that despite her hopes, Smt. Sharmila may not gain the properties that YS Jagan intended for her out of familial love and affection. However, her actions undoubtedly serve the interests of Dr YSR's detractors, who are now gratified by the political implications.

Eswara Reddy made a heartfelt appeal to Sharmila, urging her to free herself from the clutches of those who seek to harm her family’s legacy. “Please, even now, come out of the control of these evil elements,” he advised.