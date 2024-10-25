KTR Defamation Suit: Court Serious on Konda Surekha

25 October, Hyderabad: The City Civil court has expressed anger over Minister Konda Surekha's remarks about BRS Working President KTR, ordering her to refrain from making such comments in the future.

A defamation case for Rs 100 crore filed by BRS Working President KTR, alleging that Konda Surekha made inappropriate comments about him, was heard today. During the proceedings, the City Civil Court reprimanded Minister Konda Surekha, instructing her not to make similar statements about KTR again. The court also issued orders to remove her comments from media, social media platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and Google.

The court criticized the remarks as highly objectionable, noting that it was surprising to see such statements from a responsible woman minister. It further cautioned her against making such reckless comments in the future, emphasizing that her remarks could have a negative impact on society.

