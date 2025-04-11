Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hyderabad Police Issue Traffic Guidelines on Apr 12

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Saturday, April 12, as large processions will be held across the city. The restrictions will be in effect from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, particularly for the Hanuman Vijay Yatra, which will pass through several busy routes in the city.

Main Procession Route – Hanuman Vijay Yatra

The main procession will commence from Ram Mandir, Gowliguda, and culminate at Hanuman Mandir, Tadbund, Secunderabad. The yatra will pass through key areas including:

Ram Mandir, Gowliguda

Putlibowli crossroads

Andhra Bank crossroads

Koti

Sultan Bazar crossroads

Ramkoti crossroads

Kachiguda crossroads

Narayanguda YMCA

Chikkadpally crossroads

RTC crossroads

Ashok Nagar

Gandhi Nagar (behind Viceroy Hotel)

Praga Tools

Kavadiguda

CGO Towers

Bansilalpet Road

Bible House

City Light Hotel

Ujjaini Mahankali Temple

Paradise crossroads

CTO Junction

Lee Royal Palace

Brooke Bond

Imperial Garden

Mastan Cafe

Finally, a left turn towards Sri Hanuman Temple, Tadbund

Tributary Procession from Karmanghat

Another procession starting from Karmanghat Hanuman Temple under Rachakonda commissionerate will enter Hyderabad city limits at Champapet and cover approximately 10.8 km before merging with the main procession at DM&HS Junction.

It will pass through:

Champapet crossroads

IS Sadan

Dhobhighat

Saidabad Y Junction

Saidabad Colony Road

Shankeshwar Bazar

Saroor Nagar Tank

Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar

Moosaram Bagh Junction

Malakpet

Nalgonda crossroads

Azampura Rotary

Chaderghat crossroads

Joining point: DM&HS Junction

Suggested Alternate Routes (2 PM to 7 PM)

To ease commuter inconvenience, the police have suggested alternate travel paths:

Lakdikapul to Secunderabad Station/Uppal:

Take VV Statue → Somajiguda → Greenlands → Begumpet Flyover → Prakashnagar Flyover → Paradise Flyover

From Paradise:

Left to JBS

Right to Secunderabad Station

Straight to St. John’s Rotary (for Uppal)

Advisory for Commuters

Hyderabad police have urged commuters to avoid the procession routes between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM and plan their travel in advance to prevent delays and traffic congestion. Special arrangements and personnel will be deployed to manage traffic flow and ensure public safety throughout the day.

