Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hyderabad Police Issue Traffic Guidelines on Apr 12
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Saturday, April 12, as large processions will be held across the city. The restrictions will be in effect from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, particularly for the Hanuman Vijay Yatra, which will pass through several busy routes in the city.
Main Procession Route – Hanuman Vijay Yatra
The main procession will commence from Ram Mandir, Gowliguda, and culminate at Hanuman Mandir, Tadbund, Secunderabad. The yatra will pass through key areas including:
- Ram Mandir, Gowliguda
- Putlibowli crossroads
- Andhra Bank crossroads
- Koti
- Sultan Bazar crossroads
- Ramkoti crossroads
- Kachiguda crossroads
- Narayanguda YMCA
- Chikkadpally crossroads
- RTC crossroads
- Ashok Nagar
- Gandhi Nagar (behind Viceroy Hotel)
- Praga Tools
- Kavadiguda
- CGO Towers
- Bansilalpet Road
- Bible House
- City Light Hotel
- Ujjaini Mahankali Temple
- Paradise crossroads
- CTO Junction
- Lee Royal Palace
- Brooke Bond
- Imperial Garden
- Mastan Cafe
- Finally, a left turn towards Sri Hanuman Temple, Tadbund
Tributary Procession from Karmanghat
Another procession starting from Karmanghat Hanuman Temple under Rachakonda commissionerate will enter Hyderabad city limits at Champapet and cover approximately 10.8 km before merging with the main procession at DM&HS Junction.
It will pass through:
- Champapet crossroads
- IS Sadan
- Dhobhighat
- Saidabad Y Junction
- Saidabad Colony Road
- Shankeshwar Bazar
- Saroor Nagar Tank
- Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Dilsukhnagar
- Moosaram Bagh Junction
- Malakpet
- Nalgonda crossroads
- Azampura Rotary
- Chaderghat crossroads
- Joining point: DM&HS Junction
Suggested Alternate Routes (2 PM to 7 PM)
To ease commuter inconvenience, the police have suggested alternate travel paths:
Lakdikapul to Secunderabad Station/Uppal:
- Take VV Statue → Somajiguda → Greenlands → Begumpet Flyover → Prakashnagar Flyover → Paradise Flyover
From Paradise:
- Left to JBS
- Right to Secunderabad Station
- Straight to St. John’s Rotary (for Uppal)
Advisory for Commuters
Hyderabad police have urged commuters to avoid the procession routes between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM and plan their travel in advance to prevent delays and traffic congestion. Special arrangements and personnel will be deployed to manage traffic flow and ensure public safety throughout the day.
