Sharmila Trapped in Chandrababu Naidu and Yellow Media's Ploy against YS Jagan

October 25, 2024:

Sharmila found herself trapped in Chandrababu Naidu's wicked politics, strategies that are aimed at targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the mass leader of Andhra Pradesh who also happens to be the scion of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. It is evident that Sharmila is deeply entangled in Babu's schemes aimed at undermining YS Jagan and his YSR's legacy.

Even in the recent general elections of AP, Sharmila has aligned with Jagan’s opponents publicly and brazenly, making several baseless accusations to defame and dethrone YS Jagan. Sharmila's latest actions only serve to escalate her previous ones. She seems fully invested in Naidu’s plot to complicate Jagan’s legal standing, who himself is already embroiled in legal battles.

Reports by certain Yellow media outlets suggest Jagan has allegedly come to a compromise with Sharmila due to unavoidable circumstances, while few other pro-TDP media speculates over Jagan’s alleged attempts to deprive his mother and sister of their inheritance. Alongside these, social media campaigns by the TDP target Jagan —all part of a larger conspiracy.

The real question arises: what connection does Sharmila have to Jagan’s assets? The family’s properties had been distributed by their father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy long before his passing, with Jagan additionally offering shares of his own hard-earned assets to his sister out of love and respect. Yet, why has Sharmila targeted Jagan?

Sharmila married 25 years ago and has independent assets, as well as inherited properties that Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy distributed during his lifetime, including valuable lands and power projects. There have been no disputes within the family about these assets, even after YSR’s passing.

Since his youth, Jagan has shown interest in the business world, establishing himself as a successful entrepreneur. With several ventures and investments created independently of family inheritance, Jagan made it clear that his assets were his own, even while his father was alive. After YSR’s death in 2009, attempts were made by Congress leaders to sway Jagan to their side, and when that failed, they collaborated with Chandrababu to falsely implicate Jagan, claiming his business funds were illegitimate. These political cases are well-known in Andhra Pradesh, yet Jagan never wavered and even led his YSR Congress Party to victory in 2019, assuming the Chief Minister’s role.

In 2019, Jagan even decided to allocate shares of his business to Sharmila out of familial affection. He stated he would provide 40% of his holdings in valuable enterprises like Sakshi and Bharati Cements. However, many of his assets remain under legal attachment due to politically motivated cases, and Jagan has clarified he would transfer shares to his sister only after the cases are resolved. He even formalized this commitment through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure transparency.

One of the assets Jagan intended to share with Sharmila was Saraswati Power, where both Y.S. Jagan and his wife, along with their mother Vijayamma, hold stakes. Jagan transferred a portion of these shares to Vijayamma, with plans to transfer them to Sharmila after the legal proceedings conclude. But Sharmila sought the remaining shares as well, which Jagan clarified was legally impossible. Nevertheless, to assure her, Jagan made his mother a trustee and executed a conditional gift deed. However, Sharmila misused this deed without informing Jagan, converting it into shares in her name without his consent.

Auditors discovered this misstep during a routine company review and immediately informed Jagan, who sought legal advice. Consequently, Jagan wrote to Sharmila instructing her to halt the execution of the gift deed due to its legal irregularities.

Sharmila, instead of addressing the legality of her actions, blamed the distribution delay on her father’s directions before his passing. Despite the letter from Jagan to suspend the deed, Sharmila continued to act in alignment with political adversaries, taking actions contrary to the MoU.

Jagan has given Sharmila nearly Rs 200 crore through his mother over a decade before finalizing the MoU. However, despite his goodwill, Sharmila’s actions and affiliations with political rivals have raised doubts about her intentions. With her actions violating the MoU and her apparent disregard for family and legal integrity, Jagan has now formally addressed these issues in a letter sent to Sharmila last month.

