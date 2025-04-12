Murshidabad erupts over Waqf Act; BJP leaders slam Mamata for 'fuelling unrest', ignoring law and order

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Violent protests have erupted across several parts of West Bengal over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, and the BJP has strongly condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

BJP leaders have accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engaging in appeasement politics and held her responsible for the unrest in Murshidabad.

BJP MLA Hiranmoy Chatterjee said, “Mamata Banerjee has set Murshidabad on fire. People in Bengal call her a thief, and we call her jihadi. She wants to spark violence, wash her hands in the blood of the people, and protect her chair. Her strategy is visible to all. Whenever something big happens, she fuels violence and then plays the victim card.”

He added, “She is also the home minister, but her department has never undergone an audit. The central government should intervene, and the Governor must act immediately.”

Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s X post declaring that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in Bengal, BJP leader Tapas Roy said, “Who is she to decide which laws will be implemented or not? Mamata Banerjee and her TMC workers have no understanding of the Waqf. Because of her administration, Bengal is now witnessing bloodshed. A father and son were murdered — it’s a tragedy.”

BJP leader Anurag Thakur also attacked Mamata Banerjee, stating, “If the Chief Minister herself incites unrest, of course, tensions will rise. Her speech on Waqf instigated the public. If police had acted responsibly during the Murshidabad riots, this tragedy could’ve been avoided. The violence we saw in Murshidabad could soon spread elsewhere. Looting and vandalism under the guise of protests is unacceptable. The police are hiding instead of acting — clearly, they’ve been ordered not to act against rioters.”

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that the violence is a result of appeasement politics. “People are being killed over opposition to the Waqf Act. Three people have died in Murshidabad. What connection does this violence have with the Act? The Act doesn’t harm any Muslim, yet misinformation is being spread, and Mamata Banerjee is responsible,” she said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh added, “Hindus are being persecuted in Murshidabad, but the police claim nothing happened. Two people have been killed. There is a systematic effort to drive Hindus out of Bengal.”

