IPL 2025: Iyer’s blazing 82, Stoinis' final-over carnage power PBKS to 245 against SRH

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Punjab Kings unleashed an all-out assault against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, riding on a blazing half-century from Shreyas Iyer (82) and late fireworks from Marcus Stoinis, who scored 34 in eleven deliveries to reach 245/6 in 20 overs, here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

While the innings had contributions across the board, it was Iyer’s calculated aggression that stood out, giving PBKS the perfect launchpad for a mammoth total.

Stoinis finally announced his arrival in IPL 2025 with a sensational finish, smashing four consecutive sixes to close out Punjab Kings’ innings in stunning fashion. The Australian all-rounder, who had struggled to make an impact with the bat so far this season, turned on the heat in the final over, propelling PBKS to a commanding total of 245.

Unfortunately for Mohammed Shami, it was a night to forget as the seasoned pacer bore the brunt of Stoinis' onslaught. Shami's final over went for 27 runs, capping off a rough spell that read 4-0-75-0 — second most expensive in IPL history.

After electing to bat, PBKS came out swinging from the very first over. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a flurry of boundaries off Mohammed Shami, charging at the veteran seamer and carving him through mid-off and cover with disdain. He was in no mood to show respect and gave PBKS a flying start.

Then walked in the young sensation from Delhi’s circuit — Priyansh Arya — who wasted no time announcing himself. On the very first ball he faced from Shami, Arya launched a six straight down the ground and then followed it up with another over covers. Arya’s limited foot movement was compensated by exceptional hand-eye coordination, and his brief cameo — including a swat over midwicket — brought PBKS to 50 in just 18 balls, equalling the fastest team fifty this season.

However, Arya’s aggression proved short-lived. Shami adjusted with a clever cutter and Arya, trying to muscle one across the line, found Nitish Reddy at mid-off. PBKS lost their first wicket for 66 in just the fourth over.

Prabhsimran continued to take charge, but his luck ran out soon after being dropped at extra cover. Eshan Malinga, making his IPL debut, struck with a well-disguised slower ball to remove Prabhsimran for 42. Malinga impressed in his first two overs, mixing up pace and length to keep the batters guessing.

The middle overs saw a brief lull with Zeeshan Ansari bowling two quiet overs, but Shreyas Iyer changed the tempo quickly. He smoked a six with a golf-style swing over long-off and reverse-swept a full toss for four. Despite a dropped catch at long-off — Abhishek Sharma’s second of the night — Iyer raced to a 22-ball half-century, his fastest in IPL history.

The 73-run stand between Iyer and Nehal Wadhera (27 off 22) threatened to push the total beyond 250 before Eshan Malinga returned to deliver a crucial breakthrough, trapping Wadhera lbw with a fast, full ball that tailed in late. Though Wadhera didn't review, replays showed he would’ve survived with the ball missing off stump.

Glenn Maxwell’s promotion didn’t work either. The Australian struggled against Zeeshan’s leg spin and then was pinned by Harshal Patel trying to sweep across the line — a move that brought back memories of Ponting’s earlier decision to keep Maxwell lower in the order. Maxwell fell for just 2 off 5.

Harshal Patel then bowled a game-changing over in the 18th, conceding just five runs and removing both Shreyas Iyer and Maxwell in quick succession. Iyer’s 82 off 36 had anchored PBKS’ innings but his departure meant PBKS had to rebuild in the final overs and Stoinis did it perfectly.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 245/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Prabhsimran Sing 42, Marcus Stoinis 34 not out; Harshal Patel 4-42, Eshan Malinga 2-45) against Sunrisers Hyderabad

