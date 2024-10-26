Is This Really Jagan’s Mistake?

AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been battling numerous villains — outside his family. Following his father, the late YSR’s untimely demise, Jagan was jailed for 16 months due to political motives, and his investments in various companies came under scrutiny. After being released on bail, he made historic strides in politics. Yet, he continues to face legal battles against his opponents.

Now, adding to his list of adversaries (outside family), his own sister, Sharmila, has sided with his political rivals. Sharmila appears to be ensnared in Chandrababu's calculated, wicked political strategy.

Let's take a look at what has happened. While assets linked to the companies invested by Jagan have been seized by the ED and CBI, and the High Court has issued a ‘stay’ order preventing any transactions involving these assets. What would happen if the court's orders were violated? It doesn’t take legal expertise to answer this—anyone with basic knowledge and common sense would understand the repercussions.

However, Jagan's sister Sharmila has played foul play despite knowing the court's orders. The transfer of shares in Saraswati Power into her name is against the legal guidelines. Further without Jagan’s knowledge, Sharmila allegedly orchestrated the transfer of shares to their mother’s name. Despite Jagan being the rightful shareholder, he was not even informed. Ignoring the court’s stay order, Sharmila reportedly transferred these shares to their mother using an unregistered gift deed, effectively giving her full control of the company.

Isn’t this a violation of court orders? Even if Jagan was unaware, it remains a breach in the court’s view. Shouldn’t Jagan bring this unlawful transaction to the court’s attention to have it canceled? How can it be seen as wrong for him to turn to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to rectify this unauthorized action? Why is this being spun as if he filed a case against his own mother? Violating court orders can also affect Jagan’s bail status. Considering these, Jagan moved the NCLT.

Furthermore, Jagan’s resort to the NCLT to defend his legal rights cannot be portrayed as an attack on his family. This spin is driven by Chandrababu Naidu’s deep-seated conspiracy, with Sharmila becoming an unwitting part of it. Together, they’ve tried various means to trouble Jagan. By swiftly turning to the court, Jagan thwarted their scheme, which they are now falsely framing as a “case against his mother.”

They’re attempting to spread the false narrative that Jagan is fighting his own family for property. In reality, he had already pledged to give Sharmila 100% of Saraswati Power, initially transferring 49% to his mother’s name and assuring her he would transfer the remaining 51% as a gift once all legal cases were cleared. However, knowing that acting otherwise would be unlawful, he chose to retain the original share certificates.

In an unfortunate turn, Sharmila allegedly pursued an illegal path to transfer these shares by claiming the original certificates were lost. Facing no other choice, Jagan took the matter to court to address this violation. This is the truth, and nothing but the truth.

