Journalist Unions Condemn FIRs Against Sakshi Editor and Six Other Journalists

Journalist unions have strongly condemned the filing of cases against Sakshi editor Dhanunjaya Reddy and six other journalists. Union leaders submitted a formal petition to the NTR District DRO, demanding immediate withdrawal of the cases.

Nalli Dharmarao, State President of Saamna, remarked, “Reporting the news is a fundamental duty of journalists in a democratic society. We believe these cases are part of a vindictive agenda.”

"No institution is above the Constitution. Filing cases against editors for what journalists report is a serious violation of democratic values. This is not the right approach. The cases should be withdrawn immediately. Our unions stand firmly with the journalists, and our fight will continue," Dharmarao warned.

Indicative of Vindictive Politics: IJU National Council Member

S.K. Babu, a member of the National Council of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), declared the cases filed against the Sakshi editor and other journalists to be illegal and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

“Filing baseless cases against journalists is a clear sign of vindictive politics. It is unacceptable for political parties to resort to such retaliatory actions. These cases directly undermine press freedom,” Babu emphasized.

Suppression of Free Expression is Unacceptable: Saamna State Secretary

C.H. Ramana Reddy, State General Secretary of Saamna, added, “In a democracy, it is unacceptable for the government to attempt to suppress freedom of expression. We urge the government to uphold press freedom and exercise restraint. The cases filed against the Sakshi editor and other journalists must be immediately withdrawn.