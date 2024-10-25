Jani Master Walks Out of Jail after 36 Days!

Tollywood's controversial choreographer Jani Master has been granted bail by the Ranga Reddy court in a case involving allegations of sexual harassment by a female choreographer. He had been previously denied bail multiple times, but the recent ruling has come as a relief to his family. Jani Master, who had been in Chanchalguda Jail for nearly 36 days, has been released today ( October 25) following the court’s decision. Jani master remained silent, did not talk to media persons and left in his private car.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a woman from Madhya Pradesh with the Narsingh police on September 15. In her complaint, she alleged that Jani Master threatened and raped her on multiple occasions, beginning in 2019 when she was a minor and working as his assistant choreographer. She stated that the abuse continued under the pretext of offering her career opportunities. Following her allegations, the case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Jani Master was subsequently arrested in Goa.

In an earlier turn of events, Jani Master was granted interim bail to attend the National Film Awards in Delhi after being initially selected as an award recipient. However, following the POCSO-related allegations, his National Award was revoked, and the interim bail was subsequently nullified.

